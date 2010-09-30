French media group adds Omneon infrastructure

French media company Métropole Télévision Group (M6 Group) is using seven Omneon Spectrum media servers, an Omneon MediaGrid active storage system and six Omneon ProXchange transcoding systems in an end-to-end, file-based workflow for on-air delivery.

The Omneon video infrastructure supports M6 and W9 digital terrestrial channels, Paris Première and TEVA pay-per-view channels, three music channels, and preparation and distribution of content for VOD, IPTV and iPhones. Serving as the core platform for the M6 Group’s tapeless workflow, the Omneon systems enable a high degree of automation and faster, cost-effective processes from media ingest to content repurposing and playout to multiple platforms.

Two Spectrum systems are used for ingest and are connected to Avid post-production tools to enable editing and repurposing. Five additional Spectrum systems are employed in a redundant configuration to support playout of ads and programming. The Omneon MediaGrid storage system provides the media group with an active all-in-one storage platform for a variety of content-production applications along with media production and distribution workflow support.

The ProXchange transcoding systems provide automatic transcoding of files as required, generating low-resolution copies of media for efficient internal review and also formatting content for delivery to platforms including over-the-air broadcast, the M6 Replay VOD service, IPTV service and iPhone distribution.