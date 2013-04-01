France’s TF6 installs Softel Swift vTX subtitling platform

French broadcaster TF6 has installed Swift vTX from Softel to handle subtitle processing for the channel’s mix of original entertainment, drama and feature films.

Swift vTX is handling subtitle encoding and transcoding for TF6’s file-based workflow in its Paris studios.

TF6 is using Swift vTX to encode closed (Teletext) subtitles to MXF assets as SMPTE 436M tracks as HD and SD assets via the same workflow. The system generates a 436M track if assets arrive without one, to allow for standardized archiving into TF6‘s Media & Broadcast Technologies (MBT) MAM system and to aide faster processing directly on the Harmonic Omneon platform. Additional SD support is provided with the ability to add VBI data directly to the video essence.