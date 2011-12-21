France’s National Audiovisual Institute, chooses EVS-OpenCube for its archive

INA, the Institut National de l'Audiovisuel, which manages the central repository for all French radio and television A/V archives, has opted for EVS-OpenCube ingest servers to digitize its video archives in MXF JPEG2000.

Since the launch in 1999 of its preservation and digitization plan, INA has generated over 300,000 Digital Betacam tapes, which it has now decided to migrate into files. In addition, INA plans to archive all of its new SD and HD inputs directly into files. After careful study, INA opted in favor of the MXF JPEG2000 file format.

INA chose to implement several EVS-OpenCube units for an industrialized and comprehensive digitization process. The ingest servers are connected to several Flexicart Libraries and generate MXF JPEG2000 files in SD and HD from “visually lossless” to “lossless,” with different encoding qualities depending on the content’s use.