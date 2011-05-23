France’s Digital Factory converts 2-D content with Teranex encoding

Digital Factory, a busy post-production facility in France, with studios in Paris and Normandy, has selected 2-D to 3-D encoding technology from Teranex to convert archival and new 2-D content into simulated 3-D programming. An option for the dual-channel Teranex VC100 processor (the VC1-2D-3D) provides the ability to convert 2-D content for 3-D distribution while keeping all existing VC100 features such as frame synchronization and more than 250 format and frame rate conversions.

Digital Factory has been using the VC100 for several years and views its software upgradeability as an advantage. The facility plans to use 2-D HD material when possible as part of its increasing 3-D post-production projects. Executives there said being able to repurpose and use 2-D content is critical for cost-effective 3-D post production and distribution.

“Good simulated 3-D content generated from 2-D sources eases the evolution to 3-D for our clients by enabling them to create more content now for 3-D distribution, just as Teranex conversion of SD content is used in lieu of native HD whenever needed,” said Mike Poirier, general manager at Digital Factory. “We were intimately involved in the SD to HD transition and we believe [this] conversion technology will do the same for 3-D.”

The VC1-2D-3D can be programmed to generate real-time depth information from spatial and temporal clues derived from 2-D video content. This allows it to deliver “credible 3-D” without the visual distraction seen in less advanced systems. The VC1-2D-3D is ideal for networks that want to include monoscopic source material into their stereoscopic programs during the transition between 2-D and 3-D broadcasting. German broadcaster ZDF used the system to convert 2-D content.