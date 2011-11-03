Fox TV Stations to Carry Bounce TV

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES: Fox has agreed to carry Bounce TV on Fox-owned MyNetwork TV affiliate subchannels, the networks announced today. Bounce is the over-the-air network targeting African American households, launched last month specifically for carriage on broadcast digital subchannels. Fox will carry Bounce in its MyNet markets that include the two biggest TV markets in the nation--New York and Los Angeles.



“With the addition of these FOX markets, Bounce TV will already cover more than 70 percent of African American households in the United States,” said Martin Luther King III, member of Bounce TV’s founding group and board of directors. “By launching Bounce TV as a free, over-the-air broadcast network, Fox is ensuring that viewers stay connected to the community without being saddled by additional pay TV financial burdens. We will continue to make the pioneering Bounce TV a popular destination and brand for all Americans.”

