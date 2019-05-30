Fox TV Stations Join AWARN Alliance

NEW YORK & ALEXANDRIA, Va.—Fox Television Stations is the newest member of the Advanced Warning and Response Network, making it the first major television O&O station group as part of the coalition, per the official announcement.

AWARN is a coalition of commercial and public broadcasters, consumer electronics makers, tech companies and trade associations that are developing voluntary advanced emergency messaging capability that uses ATSC 3.0.

“Our stations are dedicated to serving their communities, and nothing is more important than giving people the information they need to stay safe in emergencies,” said Richard Friedel, executive vice president of engineering, operations and technology for Fox. “We support the Alliance’s broader mission to develop a framework for providing emergency information beyond the initial alert. ATSC 3.0 will enable Fox Television Stations to use its local news assets as never before, and we are happy to add our voice to that initiative.”

AWARN has also announced that it plans to launch a series of roundtable discussions with TV news leaders with the goal of developing a voluntary framework for packaging a TV station’s news assets and using ATSC 3.0 to engage with viewers across multiple devices.