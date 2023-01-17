Fox Sports to Air 4K Broadcasts of NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl LVII

NEW YORK—Fox Sports has announced it will be broadcasting all of its playoff games and Superbowl LVII in 4K, making it the first network to air all of its playoff and the Super Bowl in 4K.

The games will actually be shot in High Dynamic Range (HDR) at 1080p and upscaled for broadcast in 4K.

Fox also said that it is the first network in 40 years to carry two Wild Card Round Games, Two NFC Divisional Round Games, the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Fox began its 4K broadcasts with the Super Wild Card Weekend opener between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 14 and continued on Jan. 15 with the Vikings versus the Giants.

Fox NFL Playoff games and the Super Bowl will be available in 4K through several Fox Sports distributors, including Altice Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, DirecTV, Dish, FuboTV, Verizon FIOS and YouTube TV.

In addition to television availability, broadcasts of all Fox NFL postseason games can be streamed digitally on the Fox Sports app and NFL digital properties.

In accordance with the league’s scheduling policy, this year’s Fox NFL Playoffs schedule is subject to change, the network said.