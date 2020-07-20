Fox Sports Redesigns App, Website

LOS ANGELES—Fox Sports revealed its new Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com design with a new look based on design concepts grounded in sports and rich offerings of sports video, storytelling, statistics and live streaming.

A patent-pending Bonus Cam experience, part of the new design, will debut with the broadcaster’s first-ever quadruple header to mark the beginning of the 25th season of Major League Baseball on Fox, Saturday, July 25.

“FOX Sports is known for innovation, and this forward-looking digital redesign marks a new era,” said David Katz, executive vice president and head of digital at Fox Sports. “Modern sports fans are passionate, engaged and uncompromising. Our bold, distinctive products provide them a fresh way to experience the leagues, teams and players they love.”

Fox Sports also has added enhanced personalization features for fans to access their favorite league, team and player content. Real-time sports odds via Fox Bet Sportsbook are also provided.

The redesigned app and web experience deliver every Fox Sports game and studio show with the tap of a button. Viewers can watch full-screen or flip their devices vertically to get real-time stats, projections, highlights and social feeds.

The Bonus Cam feature enables fans to watch the live telecast while selecting secondary feeds with different camera angles for a fresh perspective on games.

The new design makes it easier to navigate score pages by simplifying access to scores and schedules. The design displays the date, time and TV network alongside key odds, including spread, money line and total.

Viewers can also swipe to access the most important topics and stories of the offered multimedia perspectives and analysis.

The Fox Sports App is available now on iOS and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play Store .