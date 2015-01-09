Fox Sports GO to Live Stream Cowboys vs. Packers Playoff

LOS ANGELES—Fox Sports GO, the app that provides live streaming video of Fox Sports content, will offer both NFC Divisional Playoff Games this weekend featuring the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and the Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks, Saturday 8 p.m. ET.



Subscribers of participating video providers—Cox, AT&T’s U-verse, TWC, Comcast’s xfinity, Mediacomm, Suddenlink, Bright House and Optimum—will be able to view the live streams on tablets through the Fox Sports GO app and on desktops at www.FoxSportsGO.com. (Due to league restrictions, NFL games are not available through Fox Sports GO on mobile phones.)



Fox Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Android, Kindle Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, select Windows devices, and on desktops through FoxSportsGO.com.



Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.Fox Sports GO is streaming more than 100 NFL games this season, concluding with next weekend’s NFC Championship Game.



Last Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Game led to the largest day for total NFL consumption in Fox Sports GO’s history behind only Super Bowl XLVIII in February 2014.