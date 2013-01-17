Fox Sports Adds Two Vista Systems’ Spyders to Feed Content

PHOENIX–Fox Sports Media Group studio is using a pair of Vista Systems’ Spyders in its Century City, Calif., location, where the NFL on Fox, UFC on Fox, College Football Saturday and soccer coverage are produced.



Two Spyder X20-1608 systems, with 16 channels in and 8 channels out, run parallel over 200 thin-bezel Sharp and NEC LCD displays, plus three rotated 103-inch plasma screens. The Spyders feed and route images to seven different monitor walls, which are arranged in a matrix configuration, with the largest a 12x5.



Fox is using the key-framing feature of the Spyders and is prebuilding sequences to display, and the switchers facilitate changing presets and scaling in the middle of a live show, the company says.



Fox chose the Spyders because of their 8-channel boxes, with a total of 16 channels each going, and also feature ease of operation and flexibility.



