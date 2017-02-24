Trending

Fox Signs Video Call Center to Develop Programming

PALISADES, N.Y.—The Video Call Center (VCC) has signed a technology license and services agreement with Fox Television Holding’s Half-Life Productions with the goal of developing video caller television programming.

The VCC is the provider of video caller platform and content development services. VCC technology allows for the simultaneous connection of multiple video callers from around the world through computers or smartphones and brings them together with a live broadcast program.