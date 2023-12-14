Fox News Media Promotes Three Top Digital Executives

NEW YORK—Fox News Media (FNM) has promoted three senior executives on its digital leadership team, with Jason Klarman, Lauren Petterson and Porter Berry getting new roles.

Jason Klarman has been named chief digital and marketing officer and will continue to report to CEO Suzanne Scott.

Porter Berry has been promoted to president, Fox News Digital and editor-in-chief, dually reporting to Mr. Klarman and FNM president and executive editor Jay Wallace on editorial.

Lauren Petterson will assume Klarman’s former role as President of Fox Nation while also continuing as president of talent development and will relinquish her role as president of Fox Business Network (FBN). She will report dually to Scott on Talent Development and Klarman on Fox Nation.

Jay Wallace will assume oversight of FBN and continue reporting to Scott. Additionally, Megan Albano has been named executive vice president of morning programming & program development and Gavin Hadden has been named senior vice president of Fox Nation.

In announcing the promotions, Scott issued a statement saying: “As we move our thriving business forward, we are reimagining the roles of some of our most talented executives to solidify our incredibly successful digital platforms for further growth and expansion. Jason, Lauren, Porter, Megan, and Gavin are each uniquely suited for these positions, and I am confident they will grow each of their respective areas of Fox News Media to new heights.”

Klarman has served as the president of Fox Nation since 2021 where he oversaw all operations, content, and subscriber acquisition, transforming the streaming service into a lifestyle and entertainment platform. The subscription service, which has notably low churn and a high conversion rate, includes offerings such as Yellowstone 150 with Kevin Costner, Top Combat Pilot with Dennis Quaid, Liberty or Death: Boston Tea Party with Rob Lowe and Duck Family Treasure, among the nearly 10,000 hours of content. He also oversaw the launch of Fox News Books in 2021 which has sold nearly two million books across eight titles since its inception. Klarman, who was part of the original team that launched FNC in 1996, rejoined FNM as a consultant in 2018 and was named the executive vice president of marketing in 2019 overseeing brand strategy and taking on the full portfolio of Fox Nation in 2021. Prior to FNM, he was the president of Oxygen and the executive vice president of marketing & digital for Bravo.

Berry has run Fox News Digital since 2018 most recently as an executive vice president and prior to that as a vice president of the platform. He has overseen all Fox News digital content, including FoxNews.com, FoxBusiness.com and FNM’s social media channels. Fox News Digital just surpassed 32 consecutive months as the top news brand in multiplatform minutes, reaching 92 million unique visitors in October and is the most engaged brand on social media in its competitive set, according to Comscore. Prior to Fox News Digital, Berry was an executive producer of hit programs Hannity and The Five, both of which were number one in their timeslots throughout his tenure and also served as a producer of the network’s key primetime programming since 2004.

Petterson has served as the president of FBN since 2019 and has also run Talent Development for Fox News Media. Under her direction, FBN has been the leading business channel on cable, defeating CNBC in business day (9-5 PM) total viewership for the last two years. She also launched FBN Prime, a series of nightly aspirational lifestyle shows as well as new popular programs including Kudlow, one of the highest rated shows in business news, The Big Money Show and The Bottom Line. Prior to FBN, Petterson served as the senior vice president of morning programming & talent development where she oversaw the entire Fox & Friends franchise for 11 years of its now 22-year reign as the number one morning show. She took on the Talent Development role in 2016 and has been responsible for the hiring process of many new correspondents, anchors, and contributors.