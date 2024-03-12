Fox Nation Expands Distribution to Dish Network and Sling TV

NEW YORK—Fox News Media has announced that it has inked deals that will expand the distribution of its subscription-based streaming service Fox Nation to Dish TV and Sling TV.

Beginning mid-March, Dish customers will be able to add Fox Nation for $5.99 per month. Once subscribed, customers can access Fox Nation via channel 296 in the guide, the On Demand menu or the Dish Anywhere app.

Fox Nation, which offers over 10,000 hours of programming, will also be available to stream on Sling for $5.99 per month to all of its users on Sling TV and on Sling Freestream, beginning in mid-March.

In making the announcement, Fox News Media President Lauren Petterson said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Dish and Sling to make our on-demand content more readily available to viewers who crave Fox Nation.”