Fox Nation Expands Distribution to Dish Network and Sling TV
Users can access Fox Nation on Dish and Sling for $5.99 a month
NEW YORK—Fox News Media has announced that it has inked deals that will expand the distribution of its subscription-based streaming service Fox Nation to Dish TV and Sling TV.
Beginning mid-March, Dish customers will be able to add Fox Nation for $5.99 per month. Once subscribed, customers can access Fox Nation via channel 296 in the guide, the On Demand menu or the Dish Anywhere app.
Fox Nation, which offers over 10,000 hours of programming, will also be available to stream on Sling for $5.99 per month to all of its users on Sling TV and on Sling Freestream, beginning in mid-March.
In making the announcement, Fox News Media President Lauren Petterson said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Dish and Sling to make our on-demand content more readily available to viewers who crave Fox Nation.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.