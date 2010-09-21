Fox, HBO, Showtime, PBS, Universal Pictures partner with AdaptiveBlue

AdaptiveBlue’s mobile social network, GetGlue, unveiled a host of new branded rewards from several high-profile Hollywood entities, including a new partnership with Fox. GetGlue, which has more than 5 million unique ratings, lets users get personalized recommendations and earn rewards from brands.

For Fox on-going hits “Glee”and “Bones,” GetGlue will create incentives for those shows’ fans to tune into new shows “Raising Hope” and “Lone Star.” Incentives are stickers that appear virtually on the user’s profile and as physical stickers sent via mail.

HBO, Showtime, PBS and Universal Pictures, all veteran GetGlue clients, are expanding their integration of the social network platform in upcoming campaigns. HBO will allow viewers to earn trailer stickers and additional rewards for tuning into new shows “Eastbound and Down” and “Boardwalk Empire.” Universal Pictures used GetGlue for the feature film “Scott Pilgrim” and is following that with two campaigns using virtual and physical stickers for “Catfish” and “Devil.”

Showtime has already incentivized viewers with GetGlue rewards for “Weeds” and “The Big C” and is now using GetGlue for the fifth season of “Dexter.” PBS is offering GetGlue rewards for its miniseries “The Tenth Inning” as well as “God in America,” “Circus” and “Michael Feinstein American Song Book.”

The new GetGlue for iPad application allows users to see their friends’ media consumption habits in real time, whether it’s TV, movies, music, games or books. Users can rate the media they consume, share with their social networking friends, vote directly from the stream and navigate to profiles and object details.