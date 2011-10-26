FotoKem Expands nextLAB to Louisiana



BURBANK, CALIF.: FotoKem has opened a satellite office in New Orleans, Louisiana, to support local productions and provide quick deployment of its nextLAB services and expertise. The new downtown location near the French Quarter provides a range of industry post-production services and support with an infrastructure for file-based dailies, file delivery services and offline editorial systems. FotoKem is currently working with multiple television productions and feature films in the region.



The satellite office is fully integrated with FotoKem’s globalDATA platform, which facilitates delivery of content via a secure internet connection. globalDATA can be linked directly to editing rooms, creative offices, company media centers, or any location worldwide.



Louisiana offers a 30 percent transferable incentive for total in-state expenditures related to the production of a motion picture. An additional 5 percent labor incentive can be earned on the payroll of Louisiana residents that are employed by a state certified motion picture production. The incentives are fully transferable and Louisiana has no limit to the amount of incentives that can be earned by a single production.



The expansion into New Orleans is being overseen by Peter Santoro, FotoKem’s vice president of Feature and Commercial Services. This expansion comes on the heels of the recent partnership between FotoKem and Fletcher Camera in Chicago and Detroit. Fletcher rents and manages the deployment of FotoKem’s nextLAB units in the Midwest, primarily Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.



