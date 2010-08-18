Former MMA Manager Buys PBS’s ‘Nightly Business Report’

MIAMI:The PBS series “Nightly Business Report,” one of the oldest most venerable business news franchises on TV, has been sold to a former manager of mixed martial artists. Elizabeth Jensen of The New York Times said Mykalai Kontilai purchased the PBS program from WPBT-TV in Miami. The acquisition was said to have been announced to staff on Wednesday, and closed on Friday. The sale price was not disclosed.



NBR now belongs to NBR World Wide Inc., the acquiring entity headed up by the 40-year-old Kontilai. He told Jensen he was working on taking the franchise into international markets.



Jensen’s coverage is in The New York TimesMedia Decoder column.