Former FCC Chief of Staff Edward Lazarus Joins Tribune

CHICAGO -- Tribune Co. today announced the appointment of Edward Lazarus as the company’s executive vice president and general counsel, effective immediately. Lazarus most recently served as chief of staff to the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Julius Genachowski, overseeing policy development and implementation, strategic planning, and agency management.



“Eddie has an incredibly sharp mind, broad legal experience, and he played an important role at the FCC,” said Peter Liguori, Tribune’s Chief Executive Officer. ”He is the perfect fit as our general counsel and will be a tremendous asset to the company and its media businesses.”



Before working at the FCC, Lazarus was a partner and member of the Management Committee at the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, where he chaired the firm’s national litigation steering committee. Prior to entering private practice, Lazarus served as federal prosecutor in Los Angeles.



“I am deeply honored to have been selected as Tribune’s new general counsel,” said Lazarus. “This is a company with a storied past and an exciting future, and I’m grateful for the chance to work with Peter, the Board of Directors, the management team, and my fellow employees to help shape Tribune’s future.”



Lazarus succeeds David Eldersveld, who joined Tribune in 2005 and has served as general counsel since 2010. Eldersveld will remain with the company as a special advisor.



“Dave has done an outstanding job helping guide Tribune’s legal efforts as general counsel and the entire company has benefited from his talent and dedication,” Liguori said. “I am very pleased he will be staying to tackle new challenges and help with Eddie’s transition into his new role.”



Lazarus received his B.A. summa cum laude in 1981 and his J.D. in 1987 from Yale University, where he was note editor of the Yale Law Journal. After receiving his law degree, Lazarus served as a law clerk to the Honorable William A. Norris on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit and thereafter to Associate Justice Harry A. Blackmun on the U.S. Supreme Court.



In addition to his career as an attorney, Lazarus is the author of two highly acclaimed books: Black Hills/White Justice: The Sioux Nation Versus the United States, 1775 to the Present and Closed Chambers: The Rise, Fall, and Future of the Modern Supreme Court. His writing has also appeared in publications such as The Atlantic Monthly, U.S. News & World Report, The New York Times,The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and The Chicago Tribune.

