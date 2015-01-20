Forbidden to Close U.S. Office

LONDON—Forbidden Technologies announced that it is restructuring its North American business to move from a direct to an indirect sales and support model. Forbidden will close its Burbank, CALIF., office and instead support clients either from the United Kingdom or via its local partners and resellers. Jason Cowan, Forbidden’s commercial manager for Forscene, will now oversee customer relationships in North America.



Forbidden said it continues to develop local, market-specific features that are particularly important in U.S. workflows, such as closed captioning, multicam editing, and improvements to the editor interface for drop frame support. Forbidden said it also would continue to play an active role in international sports events in 2015.