Forbidden Technologies forges new partnerships, integrations

Forbidden Technologies, the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the FORscene cloud video platform, announced new partnerships and integrations with The Associated Press, deltatre and EVS — companies that provide products and technologies that are proven in the news and sports broadcasting markets. The partnerships have broadened Forbidden's access to those markets and have led to improvements that strengthen FORscene's capabilities in the realm of news and sports.

The Forbidden partnership with the AP has led to a new integration with AP ENPS. With ENPS, FORscene uses the MOS protocol to allow newsroom-based producers to create placeholders in the running order to be filled by journalists on location, wherever they may be. Journalists can then craft stories that combine newly acquired footage with previously shot or archived material. Editors and producers in the newsroom can collaborate on finishing the piece right up to the time that it goes to air.

In addition to a partnership with the AP, Forbidden has collaborated with deltatre to deliver sports coverage to global audiences, most recently providing video from golf tournaments around the world. deltatre now offers FORscene as part of its online solutions, providing its customers with tools to create and distribute video content to multiple platforms, and providing economies of scale to broadcasters and sports organizations. The organizer of Europe's leading men's professional golf tour is using deltatre and FORscene cloud post-production tools to reduce turnaround times significantly, improve efficiencies, save money, and ultimately deliver compelling content to drive a new content service that can be enjoyed by golf fans everywhere.

Finally, Forbidden worked with EVS to integrate FORscene with EVS' IPDirector and Xedio Dispatcher. The integration with IPDirector enables remote, browser-based editing of footage in sports centres or newsrooms. Editors can work remotely and confirm edits against broadcast-quality footage centrally for transmission. The integration with Xedio Dispatcher supports remote news-editing. Field editors can upload ENG material to the cloud to share with broadcast center users, and they can access content uploaded to the cloud from the broadcast center or any other location — enabling editing anywhere.