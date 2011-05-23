FOR-A’s VFC-7000 camera offers variable frame rate 3-D recording

FOR-A’s new VFC-7000 camera is a single-lens unit that captures 3-D stereoscopic images at a variety of frame rates — from 3X super slow-motion to high-speed, in HD as well as 3-D. Slow-motion 3-D images produced by the camera turned more than a few heads at the NAB Show in April.

The VFC-7000 HD Variable Frame Rate camera offers high-speed playout and recording in full frame HD (1280x720) at up to 700fps, and allows for the recording speed to be varied from 125fps to 700fps.

Super Slow Motion video is an essential part of many creative projects in medical and sports applications, according to Hiro Tanoue, president, FOR-A. He said the VFC-7000 is designed “so anyone can capture the desired rich detail of action video in uncompressed HD.”

The camera is easy to carry, with an integrated handle. It comes complete with camera head, main body, an F lens mount, and recording component in one integrated package. With its high-sensitivity CMOS color sensor, it features an electronic high-speed shutter that can operate as fast as 1/200,000 second for filming fast moving events and subjects without blur.

The unit also includes internal storage memory for 2.3 seconds of HD recording (full frame), which is expandable to about nine seconds with optional maximum memory installed. The Ethernet interface offers high-speed transfer of footage to an external storage or production system. The VFC-7000 is equipped with two channels of HD-SDI output, which also allows the user of the camera to provide a live video output while at the same time outputting recorded video stored in the camera in parallel.

The VFC-7000 will be available in August 2010.