FOR-A unveils new SmartStudio on-air graphics system at IBC2011
FOR-A introduced its new SmartStudio on-air graphics system last month at IBC2011 in Amsterdam.
SmartStudio provides real-time character generation, clip recording and picture-in-picture capability within a single unit. It's suited for use in live event production, studio production and webcasting.
The system is powered by FOR-A's MBP-1244 video platform, which delivers 4:4:4:4 RGB signal processing and an improved PC-based, real-time graphics system. The video I/O board supports one HD-SDI (1080i) or SD camera and three additional video sources.
An optional MBP-12CK chromakey board adds a high-quality chromakey with a simple user interface and turns SmartStudio into a virtual studio system, complete with edge color replacement, filtering and other functions to reduce noise. There are also four outputs, including a streaming output for easy Internet distribution. It can be operated with any FOR-A switcher.
