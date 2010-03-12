FOR-A to show multiviewer for mixed media display at NAB Show

FOR-A will introduce the MV-3200 Series multiviewer at the 2010 NAB Show (Booth C5219). The new multiviewer supports mixed HD, SD, analog and PC signals and has a variety of on-screen features for a customized display environment. The new MV-3200, available in May, provides the inputs and signal flexibility required so control rooms don’t have to supplement their video walls with additional monitors.

Within its 2RU frame, up to four input boards and two output boards can be installed to create a multiviewer with a maximum of 32 inputs and four display outputs. The choice of input boards provides support for various asynchronous HD/SD-SDI, analog composite and DVI (analog and digital) signals as well as analog or AES audio.

In addition, up to 32 video windows can be displayed for each output board. Both output boards operate independently, so if one malfunctions, the other can continue to display all inputs. The input video can be selected for each window, and the same input can be displayed on multiple windows, if desired. The MV-3200 can also display up to four clocks, which can also be used as countdown timers, for each output board.

Other on-screen features include audio level and tally displays. For title displays, up to 16 letters or numbers can be displayed within or outside the picture. FOR-A's PC-based layout editor makes it easy for the user to change various settings, and up to 32 layout patterns can be saved.