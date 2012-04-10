For-A Introduces Compact HD/SD Frame Rate Converter



FORT LEE, N.J.: For-A announced the FRC-30 HD/SD frame rate converter. The FRC-30 can be switched between motion compensation and linear conversions, and comes packaged in a 1-by-1/2 RU compact form factor.



In motion compensation mode, the FRC-30 detects the motion vector amount of a moving object and generates its motion in frames. In linear conversion mode, frame conversion is based on previous and next frames. Built-in up/down/cross converters deliver SD to HD, HD to SD, and 1080i to 720p conversions as well. The FRC-30 supports several video formats—1080/59.94i, 1080/50i, 1080/23.98PsF, 720/59.94p, 720/50p, 525/60, and 625/50—and includes HD/SD-SDI and analog composite I/O.



