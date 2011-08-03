FMC, IBC team up to offer post-production certified training at IBC2011

Future Media Concepts (FMC) will be offering Apple, Avid and Adobe post-production workshops at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.

This is the second year FMC and IBC have joined forces with the IBC Certified Training Program. This year, the program will be offered as two-day Apple Final Cut Studio and Final Cut Pro X workshops, two-day Avid editing workshops, and a single one-day Adobe Production Premium workshop.

The full schedule will be offered twice for the convenience of those attending the convention. It will repeat itself between Thursday, Sept. 8, and Monday, Sept. 12. The sessions are intended to support the career and technical goals of post-production professionals, and are designed to maximize their creativity and efficiency with the software. Sessions are taught by FMC-certified instructors and culminate in an optional, one-hour certification test.

Presenters include Jeff Greenberg, principal instructor, FMC; Robbie Carman, colorist and VP, Amigo Media; Abba Shapiro, writer/producer/director, Shapiro Video & Multimedia; Yossy Tessone, Apple and Avid certified instructor, FMC; Luisa Winters, certified Adobe instructor, FMC; and Sean Casella, Apple certified trainer and Adobe certified instructor, FMC.

All sessions run from 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break. Apple topics include understanding the new FCP X, working with the new color tools, maximizing efficiency, workflow and advanced techniques for Final Cut Studio.

Avid topics will cover advanced trimming techniques, optimizing Media Composer settings for efficiency, and tools like Marquee, ScriptSync, PhraseFind and SpeedFX.

Adobe topics include Dynamic Link and Round-tripping in Adobe Production Premium, color correction with After Effects and Premiere, and Animating Text in Photoshop Extended.