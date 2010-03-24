Florical Brings Complete Station-In-A-Box Solution to NAB

Florical Systems will launch its "Simplification made Simple" spring campaign at the 2010 NAB Show, which includes its Acuitas, AssetCollector, NewsRecorder and SMART Central applications products for TV broadcasters.



Florical will show its redesigned Acuitas station-in-a-box, which has an open architecture environment with all off-the-shelf hardware. Acuitas includes HD playout, graphics, effects, and switching.



The company will also showcase its AssetCollector, a robust asset management component that automates the acquisition of file-based delivered broadcast content, both syndicated programming and commercials. AssetCollector replaces third-party tools used to acquire file-based delivered content to free operations from base-band to bring content into play-to-air servers.



NewsRecorder will also be on display, which is integrated with iNews and ENPS to provide the ability to record individual stories. The Producer has a run down editor to arrange the stories in the order desired. And as the priority changes it can easily change the playout order.



SMART Central is Florical's workflow management product that can be securely accessed from any networked computer. Florical has continued to expand the product by adding new applications from reporting and monitoring to disaster recovery remote access. The company said it is like television automation's version of the iPhone.



Florical will be in Booth N4329.



