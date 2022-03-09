Five Stations Launch NextGen TV in West Palm Beach
WPBF, WPEC, WFLX, WPTV-TV and WWHB-CD have begun broadcasting ATSC 3.0 signals in the West Palm Beach, Florida market
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Five of West Palm Beach’s television stations have begun NextGen TV broadcasts.
Stations include:
- WPBF (ABC/Hearst)
- WPEC (CBS/Sinclair)
- WFLX (FOX, Gray/Scripps)
- WPTV-TV (NBC/Scripps)
- WWHB-CD (Azteca/ Sinclair)
For the launch of NextGen TV broadcasts, WWHB-CD, owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WWHB-CD will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format.
All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.
This latest deployment marks the 46th market to launch ATSC 3.0 in the U.S. Approximately 45% of U.S. TV households are within range of receiving ATSC 3.0 with that percentage expected to grow to 75% by the end of 2022, according to the ATSC. CTA estimates that 3 million NextGen TV compatible TV sets have been sold in the U.S. so far and predicts sales of 4.5 million of the sets to be sold by the end of 2022.
