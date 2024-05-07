Five More Stations Launch NextGen TV In San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Five more stations have launched NextGen TV service, bringing to nine the number of local TV services on-air with ATSC 3.0.

The new NextGen TV over-the-air channels include: KSAT-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned ABC affiliate; public broadcaster KLRN-TV; NBC Owned Television Stations’ Telemundo KVDA-TV; Tegna-owned CBS affiliate KENS-TV and Univision’s KWEX-TV.

“NextGen TV is in high demand in San Antonio, a top media market where several major networks—ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC, PBS, Telemundo, and Univision—are offering this new service to their viewers,” said Ashley Parker, general manager of KSAT. “Local broadcasters are dedicated to growing this free service in the San Antonio area and providing valuable local news, sports and entertainment. NextGen TV’s emergency alert and dual language capabilities are essential to residents, and we’re proud that we can give them even more options now.”

The stations join four others, including WOAI, the Sinclair Broadcast Group NBC and The CW station; Sinclair’s KABB Fox affiliate; Deerfield Media’s KMYS My Networks affiliate; and Corridor Television-owned KCWX, all of which launched NextGen TV in the market in June 2022.