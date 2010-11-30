Fisher’s KBFX-CD Launches This-TV Bakersfield

SEATTLE, WASH.: Fisher Communications has launched This TV on one of the diginets of its Bakersfield, Calif., Fox affiliate. Station KBFX-CD is offering This on Ch. 29.2 over the air, and Ch. 40 on Brighthouse digital cable systems.



This TV is a joint venture of MGM and Weigel Broadcasting featuring select movies from the studio’s library as well as from United Artists. This launched as a diginet two years ago. It now has around 140 or so affiliates.



Fisher is adopting This TV across several of its stations. It has already launched This on KATU-DT2 in Portland, Ore.; KOMO-DT2 Seattle, Wash.; and on KVAL-DT2, KCBY-DT2 and KPIC-DT2, serving the Eugene, Ore, market. Fisher owns and/or operates 20 TV stations reaching 3.5 percent of U.S. TV households.

