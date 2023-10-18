Final Pixel Announces ‘Content Factory’ Virtual Production Initiative

LONDON—Final Pixel has announced a new “Content Factory” virtual production initiative and is teaming up with the UK-based virtual production studio, CUBE Studio, to launch the first Content Factory.

The Content Factory is designed to be an efficient and accessible virtual production package that provides users with access to a library of virtual backgrounds, camera, lighting, crew, props, post-production and more, the companies reported. That package will allow creators to capture multiple campaigns in one day within CUBE Studio’s 7,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art virtual production studio.

Hanah Draper, global head of production at Final Pixel, explained that “Content Factory means you can stop time, control the weather, the season, the country and reach creative ambitions - but without breaking the bank. We’ve unearthed a way of democratizing virtual production and simplified it into a nice, digestible package.”

Designed with a focus on digital, influencer and product advertising, Final Pixel said its Content Factory bridges the gap between ad-level budgets and one-day virtual production shoots, empowering creative visionaries to take their first steps into this new era of immersive content creation and embrace virtual production technology to bring their ideas to life.

The offering also seeks to tap into the growing demand across the advertising space for a streamlined virtual production solution that allows brands to deliver Hollywood quality storytelling, without the blockbuster spend, the companies said.

James Hakesley, CEO and executive producer at CUBE Studio explained that “We’ve always been passionate about empowering content creators to push creative boundaries through access to the very latest technical and visual innovations, and the launch of Content Factory will make virtual production more accessible than ever before. We’re proud to be partnering with Final Pixel, as the very first destination to offer the Content Factory package which, we believe, will be a catalyst for growth for virtual production across the UK.”

CUBE Studio is home to a 10.5x5.5m LED volume, crafted with Unilumin Upad IV LED panels, which feature HDR image quality, a pixel pitch of 2.6 mm and new DDC (dual drive configuration) technology, plus Brompton Technology processing, to deliver visual excellence.

Designed with comfort and experience at the forefront, CUBE Studio features:

6.5mx5m drive-in vehicle access to the LED stage, with unloading bay

Viewing platform with views of the LED stage

Production office, boardroom, kitchen and refreshment facilities

Spacious greenroom and breakout lounge for talent and clients

Dressing rooms and hair and make–up suites

On-site parking

Sohonet dedicated high-speed internet access

Fresh air ventilation system

Equipment and setbuild area

Just off the M4, 15 minutes from Heathrow and access to London via Elizabeth Line