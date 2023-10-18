Final Pixel Announces ‘Content Factory’ Virtual Production Initiative
CUBE Studio is the first launch partner; it is working with Final Pixel on an accessible virtual production offering, designed for UK brands and creative agencies
LONDON—Final Pixel has announced a new “Content Factory” virtual production initiative and is teaming up with the UK-based virtual production studio, CUBE Studio, to launch the first Content Factory.
The Content Factory is designed to be an efficient and accessible virtual production package that provides users with access to a library of virtual backgrounds, camera, lighting, crew, props, post-production and more, the companies reported. That package will allow creators to capture multiple campaigns in one day within CUBE Studio’s 7,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art virtual production studio.
Hanah Draper, global head of production at Final Pixel, explained that “Content Factory means you can stop time, control the weather, the season, the country and reach creative ambitions - but without breaking the bank. We’ve unearthed a way of democratizing virtual production and simplified it into a nice, digestible package.”
Designed with a focus on digital, influencer and product advertising, Final Pixel said its Content Factory bridges the gap between ad-level budgets and one-day virtual production shoots, empowering creative visionaries to take their first steps into this new era of immersive content creation and embrace virtual production technology to bring their ideas to life.
The offering also seeks to tap into the growing demand across the advertising space for a streamlined virtual production solution that allows brands to deliver Hollywood quality storytelling, without the blockbuster spend, the companies said.
James Hakesley, CEO and executive producer at CUBE Studio explained that “We’ve always been passionate about empowering content creators to push creative boundaries through access to the very latest technical and visual innovations, and the launch of Content Factory will make virtual production more accessible than ever before. We’re proud to be partnering with Final Pixel, as the very first destination to offer the Content Factory package which, we believe, will be a catalyst for growth for virtual production across the UK.”
CUBE Studio is home to a 10.5x5.5m LED volume, crafted with Unilumin Upad IV LED panels, which feature HDR image quality, a pixel pitch of 2.6 mm and new DDC (dual drive configuration) technology, plus Brompton Technology processing, to deliver visual excellence.
Designed with comfort and experience at the forefront, CUBE Studio features:
- 6.5mx5m drive-in vehicle access to the LED stage, with unloading bay
- Viewing platform with views of the LED stage
- Production office, boardroom, kitchen and refreshment facilities
- Spacious greenroom and breakout lounge for talent and clients
- Dressing rooms and hair and make–up suites
- On-site parking
- Sohonet dedicated high-speed internet access
- Fresh air ventilation system
- Equipment and setbuild area
- Just off the M4, 15 minutes from Heathrow and access to London via Elizabeth Line
Encompassing support from pre-production through to post-production, this offering includes editing, sound mixing and color grading to Final Pixel and CUBE Studio’s high standards. More information is available at www.finalpixel.com/content-factory.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Most Popular
By Phil Kurz