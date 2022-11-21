FilmRise Launches Suite of FAST Channels on LG Channels
The launch expands the reach of FilmRise’s FAST and AVOD content in North America, U.K., Ireland and Nordics
NEW YORK—FilmRise has announced that it has launched a suite of FAST channels on LG’s free streaming service in North America, U.K., Ireland and the Nordics.
The launches add to the FilmRise AVOD content already available on the LG Channels service.
The FAST channels include some of FilmRise’s most popular titles including “Forensic Files,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” “Heartland,” “21 Jump Street,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “FilmRise Free Movies” according to Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise.
Fisher explained that “Our partnership with LG Electronics has proven to be an incredibly fruitful one and we are thrilled to be adding these FAST Channels for LG consumers to enjoy. This deal represents our aggressive initiative in expanding our global footprint into new territories through collaborations with connected devices.”
LG Channels is LG’s exclusive free streaming service available on LG smart TVs, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children’s programs, and more. With more than 350 channels and rapidly growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV’s webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present).
The new FAST channels from FilmRise being launched on LG include:
- Forensic Files: Iconic true crime series that presents the science behind crime-solving that features dramatic recreations, expert interviews and deep-dives into key evidence.
- Unsolved Mysteries: Hosted by Robert Stack, this series uses reenactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of mysteries that remain unsolved. Covering crimes, tales of lost love, unexplained history and paranormal events.
- Heartland: CBC’s longest-running hour long drama series takes viewers into a close-knit multi- generational family living on the Heartland ranch in Alberta, Canada.
- Hell’s Kitchen: Hosted by Gordon Ramsay, this program is filled with cutthroat competition and delicious drama.
- 21 Jump Street: To combat a rise in school crimes, LAPD sends four young-looking officers to high school to pose as students. Starring Johnny Depp.
- FilmRise Free Movies U.S.: Films starring top talent such as Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron, Zac Efron and more are featured in this massive selection of free blockbusters. This channel has programs specifically curated for the U.S. audience.
- FilmRise Free Movies Canada: Films starring top talent such as Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron, Zac Efron and more are featured in this massive selection of free blockbusters. This channel has programs specifically curated for the Canadian audience.
- FilmRise Free Movies UK: Films starring top talent such as Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron, Zac Efron and more are featured in this massive selection of free blockbusters. This channel has programs specifically curated for the UK audience.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
