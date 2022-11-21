FilmRise Launches Suite of FAST Channels on LG Channels

NEW YORK—FilmRise has announced that it has launched a suite of FAST channels on LG’s free streaming service in North America, U.K., Ireland and the Nordics.

The launches add to the FilmRise AVOD content already available on the LG Channels service.

The FAST channels include some of FilmRise’s most popular titles including “Forensic Files,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” “Heartland,” “21 Jump Street,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “FilmRise Free Movies” according to Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise.

Fisher explained that “Our partnership with LG Electronics has proven to be an incredibly fruitful one and we are thrilled to be adding these FAST Channels for LG consumers to enjoy. This deal represents our aggressive initiative in expanding our global footprint into new territories through collaborations with connected devices.”

LG Channels is LG’s exclusive free streaming service available on LG smart TVs, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children’s programs, and more. With more than 350 channels and rapidly growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV’s webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present).

The new FAST channels from FilmRise being launched on LG include: