F&F Productions to add four Grass Valley Kayenne switchers

F&F Productions, a mobile production company based in Clearwater, FL, will be expanding the capabilities of its fleet of HD outside broadcast (OB) trucks with the purchase of four additional Kayenne Video Production Center switchers, which will be upgraded to — or installed as — the new Grass Valley 3G-ready Kayenne Video Production Center with the new K-Frame available in Q4.

The first of the new Kayenne switchers has already been installed for the NFL football season. The remaining three switchers are scheduled for a staggered installation between December and January. Prior to the order, F&F Productions already had one Kayenne switcher installed.

This order, which will give F&F Productions an all-Kayenne fleet, allows the company to do bigger productions because of the creative power of the Kayenne switcher, providing the company with a significant competitive advantage. The 3G-ready Kayenne will offer 1080p (3Gb/s) support, enabling F&F Productions to produce the high-quality productions that producers are demanding, in a wide variety of HD format­s — including stereoscopic 3-D — allowing F&F Productions to realize a fast return on its investment and grow its business.