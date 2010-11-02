F&F Productions equips new HD truck with Fujinon lenses, Ikegami cameras

F&F Productions in Clearwater, FL, has outfitted its GTX-16 HD mobile production unit with Fujinon lenses.

The mobile production facilities provider has equipped its new 53ft trailer with Fujinon lenses paired with 12 Ikegami HDK-79EC CMOS cameras and two HDL-50 POV cameras that offer flexibility by allowing for both fiber and triax operation.

In total, F&F Productions purchased 21 Fujinon lenses, including the HA14x4.5BERM Premier Series HD ENG super wide-angle lens. F&F Productions also acquired the XA101x8.9ESM super telephoto and the XA88x8.8ESM telephoto field lenses, which feature an exclusive anti-fogging design to minimize lens fogging on location. The new Fujinon lenses are also full-servo zoom and focus.

The GTX-16 will be used for sports and entertainment contracts. It was built with an entertainment and 3-D infrastructure, including 3G compliance, with 24 prewired cameras and 25 prewired VTRs.