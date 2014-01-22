Ferri Lighting Design and Associates Hires Associate Designer

NEW YORK—­ Ferri Lighting Design and Associates has appointed Matt Gordon as an associate designer for the company.



He has worked as a freelance assistant lighting designer and lighting director for FLDA for several years, and he will contribute to the company’s growing work in the sports and media business.



Gordon’s work with FLDA extends to projects including NBC Sports Network, CNBC’s global headquarters, MLB Network, Iron Chef America and the NFL Network.



Outside of his work with FLDA, Gordon worked on the ŒRachel Ray Show for more than four years, and has worked as a lighting designer with a range of theatrical productions in the New York area.



“Matt has worked with us in various capacities over the years, and we are thrilled to have his talents fully dedicated to our team,” said Bruce Ferri, senior lighting designer.



Gordon graduated from the State University of New York Purchase design technology program in 2006, the same program from which Ferri graduated.