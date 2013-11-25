Ferri Delivers New Lighting for Telemundo Sports

NEW YORK — Ferri Lighting Design & Associates has designed the lighting for Telemundo Sports’ new set in Miami.



The multifunction studio houses four other Telemundo shows. Telemundo Sports expects its work with FLDA to continue into 2014, in order for its studios to become 100 percent LED facilities.



FLDA’s work with Telemundo Sports resulted from FLDA’s work on lighting the flagship NBC Sports headquarters facility in Stamford, Conn.. In an attempt to maintain continuity with the NBC Sports Group family look, Telemundo Sports overhauled its studio look, including set design and lighting. Operating as a network within a network, Telemundo Sports covers a range of sporting events, including soccer; boxing; sports travel shows and highlight shows. Telemundo Sports has roots extending to NBC Sports Group and NBC Olympics, co-producing events with partners that include Barclay’s Premier League.



“Spanish television has been trapped in the ‘90s when it comes to set design. Bruce was the first person recommended to us for lighting design. Once Bruce audited our studio lighting situation, we never looked back,” said Christopher Suarez, the director of production operations for Telemundo Sports. “We had not had a studio refresh in 10 years and the fact that we will become the World Cup network in 2015 prompted us to revamp our lighting. We also want to become a fully LED-lit operation next year, so that we can embody NBC’s ‘Green is Universal’ theme.”



FLDA’s team is renowned for its sports studio installations over the years, including designs for ESPN, the MLB Network and others. FLDA also has a history with NBC, including work for CNBC, MSNBC, as well as NBC Nightly News, ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and ‘The Today Show.’



“The Telemundo Sports team provided us with an ideal opportunity to apply a unified design to multiple facilities, and help evolve a look that embodies consistency with the NBC Sports Group family,” said Ferri. “We look forward to helping Telemundo Sports become an all-LED network next year.”