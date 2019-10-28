FCC to Host ‘Current and Future Trends’ Symposium

WASHINGTON—The present and future of the broadcast industry will be the main topic of discussion between industry experts during a special symposium from the FCC’s Media Bureau called “Current and Future Trends in the Broadcast Radio and Television Industries,” which will take place on Nov. 21.

The focus of the symposium, which will feature two panels—one focusing on television and the other focusing on radio—discussing the trends, challenges and opportunities most prevalent in both industries.

The panel dedicated to the TV industry will be moderated by Paul Gallant, managing director for Cowen Washington Research Group, and will feature the following panelists: John Buergler, senior vice president at Univision Communications; Joseph M. Di Scipio, senior vice president for Fox Corporation; Jimmy Goodman, president and COO for Capitol Broadcasting Company, WRAL; Brett Jenkins, the executive vice president and CTO at Nexstar Media Group; Alan Miles, Nielsen Media’s executive vice president for partnerships, operations and marketing; and Pearl TV’s Managing Director Anne Schelle.

The panel will run for an hour and a half, followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

The same format will take place for the radio panel. Fred Jacobs, president of Jacobs Media Strategies has been tapped to moderate that session. The panelists will include: Hartley Adkins, president of integrated revenue strategy for iHeart Media; Caroline Beasley, CEO at Beasley Media Group; Mark Fratrik, senior vice president, BIA Advisory Services; Alfred C. Liggins, CEO of Urban One; Eric Rhoads, chairman of Radio Ink Magazine; Karen Slade, vice president/general manager at KJLH Radio FM; and Jeff Warshaw, CEO at Connoisseur Media.

The symposium is open to the public, though seating is limited; the FCC advises attendees to arrive 30 minutes early to go through the security process. For those not able to attend in person, audio and video coverage will be provided through a live stream on the FCC’s website.

“Current and Future Trends in the Broadcast Radio and Television Industries” will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21, at the FCC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

More information on the event is available here.