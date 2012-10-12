FCC to Hold Workshop for Broadcasters on Incentive Auctions

WASHINGTON— The FCC has released details about a workshop it will be holding on Oct. 26 to provide information to broadcasters on its recently released incentive auction NPRM.



The afternoon conference, part of the commission’s “Learning Everything About Reverse-Auctions Now Program (LEARN),” will provide information about issues raised in the NPRM that are particularly relevant to broadcasters considering participating in the auction, including proposed auction designs, the mechanics of participation, and station eligibility. It will also focus on issues of interest to broadcasters that may choose not to participate, including proposed band plans and possible approaches to repacking.



The workshop will be held in the Commission Meeting Room at the FCC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. It is free and open to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. The session will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://www.fcc.gov/live. Questions from the Internet audience can be submitted anonymously via email to learn@fcc.gov and via Twitter using the hashtag, #fcclive. Additional information about the LEARN Program is available at http://www.fcc.gov/learnprogram

Agenda



1:30–1:35 Welcoming Remarks, Commissioner Mignon Clyburn



1:35–1:45 Overview: How the Pieces Fit Together, Gary Epstein, Chair, Incentive Auction Task Force



1:45–2:00 Reverse Auction Design Proposals, Brett Tarnutzer, Chief Data Officer, Wireless Telecommunications Bureau





2:00–2:15 Station Eligibility, Bill Lake, Chief, Media Bureau



2:15–2:30 Forward Auction and New Band Plans, Ruth Milkman, Chief, Wireless Telecommunications Bureau



2:30–2:45 Interference Proposals and Repacking, Julie Knapp, Chief, Office of Engineering and Technology



2:45–3:15 Questions: Moderator, Rebecca Hanson, Senior Advisor, Media Bureau



Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request. Requests should include a description of the accommodation needed. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information should FCC staff need to contact them for more information. Requests should be made as early as possible to fcc504@fcc.govor call the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau: 202-418-0530 (voice), 202-418-0432 (TTY).