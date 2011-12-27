FCC Organizes EEO Summit



The FCC plans to host its first Equal Employment Opportunity Best Practices Summit on Jan. 4.



The all-day panel is part of the agency’s effort to help small, women- and minority-owned communications businesses meet EEO regulations. Achieving viewpoint diversity through outreach and recruitment will be discussed.



The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at commission headquarters. Staffers from the FCC’s Office of Communications Business Opportunities and the Policy Division of the commission’s Media Bureau will summarize relevant regulations and discuss best practices. Industry representatives will give their perspectives on daily compliance issues they face.



Those who want to attend are asked to register by contacting Karen.Beverly@fcc.gov. The event will also be streamed.

