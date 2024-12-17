FCC Opens Window for Filing Broadband Data

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As part of an effort to expand broadband access by collecting better data on broadband services, the FCC’s Broadband Data Task Force has announced that the sixth Broadband Data Collection (BDC) filing window for submitting broadband availability and other data as of December 31, 2024, will open on January 2, 2025. The deadline for those filings is March 3.

In addition, the FCC announced that the December 2024 update of the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric (Fabric) is being made available to existing Fabric licensees in advance of the opening of the window.

Fabric offers data on locations that receive or could receive broadband services from providers and is an important tool in tracking the spread and availability of broadband access.

The Fabric also serves as the foundation for the collection of fixed broadband availability data in the BDC, the FCC added. The updated Fabric is being made available to Fabric licensees prior to January 2, 2025, and must be used by filers of fixed broadband availability for their availability data as of December 31, 2024.

In terms of the BDC filing window, the FCC said that beginning on January 2, 2025, facilities-based broadband service providers may submit data into the BDC system at https://bdc.fcc.gov/bdc , specifying where they made mass-market broadband Internet access service available as of December 31, 2024.

Such entities, as well as providers of fixed and mobile voice services, must also submit their December 31, 2024, subscription data required under Form 477 into the BDC system at https://bdc.fcc.gov/bdc , the FCC stressed.

All availability and subscription data must be submitted no later than March 3, 2025.

The FCC also announced that a recorded webinar demonstrating how to use the BDC system is available at the “Education” tab at https://www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData/resources#education . More information on how to log in, navigate the BDC system, and submit data can be found in the BDC System User Guide. Related video tutorials and help articles are available in the BDC Help Center at https://www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData/Help , the FCC said.

The FCC also reported that information about the categories of broadband providers that must file availability data, the types of entities that may submit verified availability data, and what data must be filed can be found at https://www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData/filers .

Entities that have not yet entered into a license agreement with CostQuest for Fabric data (including Internet service providers, state, local or Tribal governmental entities, or other entities wishing to use the Fabric data for purposes of participating in the BDC or non-commercial academic/public policy broadband research) may do so by following the instructions for obtaining access to the Fabric at the BDC Help Center.

Providers who are already licensees of the Fabric and all other Fabric licensees (including state, local, and Tribal government and other third-party entities) will receive an email from CostQuest, the FCC’s Fabric contractor, providing them with links to access to the December 2024 Fabric data.

The new version of the Fabric incorporates data from updated data sources and other improvement efforts conducted by the FCC and CostQuest, as well as the results of Fabric challenges submitted by state, Tribal, and local governments, broadband service providers, and the public through the National Broadband Map. Changes from previous versions of the Fabric include additional Broadband Serviceable Locations and corrections to addresses, unit counts, building types, land use, and geographic coordinates.

The FCC also noted that it encourages encourage filers to submit their availability data as of December 31, 2024, as early as possible in the filing window. This will give filers an opportunity to address any problems with their data identified by the BDC system in time to make any necessary corrections in advance of the March 3, 2025, deadline.