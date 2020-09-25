FCC Extends Reg Fee Filing Date to Sept. 28

WASHINGTON—Cable operators, broadcasters and any others required to submit their annual regulatory fees have gotten a little extra breathing room, as the FCC has announced an extension of the due date for FY 2020 regulatory fees.

Previously, regulatory fees were going to be due tonight, Sept. 25, by 11:59 p.m. Those still needing to get their fees in will now have the weekend and all of Monday to do so, as the new deadline is for 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 28

The extension applies to all annual regulatory fee payors, though no reason was given as to why an extension was granted.