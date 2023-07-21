FCC Chair Names New Chief Council

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel has announced several changes to her leadership team and the addition of a new legal advisor.

At the conclusion of the July Open Meeting, Rosenworcel announced the departure of Umair Javed from her team and the FCC.

“I can’t thank Umair enough for his years of service to the Commission and to my office as chief counsel,” Rosenworcel said. “He will be dearly missed—but he leaves our team in good hands.”

Rosenworcel also announced that Priscilla Delgado-Argeris has started serving as her chief counsel, Ramesh Nagarajan will assume the role of chief legal advisor, and Rashann Duvall will join the chair’s team as acting legal advisor on the Affordable Connectivity Program and other wireline issues.

“Priscilla and Ramesh have long been trusted members of my team, so I am grateful to them for stepping into new roles and continuing to leverage their expertise to ensure we connect everyone, everywhere,” said chairwoman Rosenworcel. “I also welcome Rashann to our team, who will be joining us at a critical time in the Affordable Connectivity Program’s development.”

Priscilla Delgado-Argeris is transitioning to chief counsel from her role as chief legal advisor. She joined the chairwoman’s office from Meta Platforms, Inc. where she has focused on spectrum policy issues for the company across the globe. From 2012-2015, she previously served as then-Commissioner Rosenworcel’s legal advisor and senior legal advisor covering wireline and wireless issues for the office during her tenure. Prior to joining the FCC, Priscilla worked at the law firm Wiley Rein, where she focused regulatory and litigation matters involving federal and state communications law. She received her undergraduate degree from Princeton University and her law degree from New York University School of Law.

Ramesh Nagarajan will now serve as chief legal advisor within the Office of the Chairwoman. Prior to his role as legal advisor on Wireline and Enforcement issues, he served in the Wireline Competition Bureau, where he was most recently deputy division chief of the Competition Policy Division. He also served as a law clerk to United States District Judge James D. Whittemore in the Middle District of Florida. Ramesh began his legal career practicing antitrust and competition law at O'Melveny & Myers LLP. Before attending law school, he served as a Legislative Assistant to Representative Lois Capps. He is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School.

Rashann Duvall will advise the Rosenworcel on the Affordable Connectivity Program and other wireline issues, including universal service. She joins the office from the Wireline Competition Bureau, where she most recently served as an assistant division chief in the Telecommunications Access Policy Division.

Immediately prior to joining the Commission, Rashann was an assistant general counsel with the Universal Service Administrative Company. She has also served as an assistant general counsel with Verizon, an associate attorney with Arnold and Porter, and Law Clerk to the Hon. Damon J. Keith on the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. A native of upstate New York, Rashann received her undergraduate degree from Yale University, and her law degree from Harvard Law School.