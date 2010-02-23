Trending

FCC Broadband Plan Working Recommendations

WASHINGTON: A framework for a nationwide, wireless broadband plan is due to Congress March 17. The FCC’s broadband team last week issued a “purposes update” outlining the benefits of ubiquitous, high-speed Internet access.

Among them are job creation, improved productivity, health-care cost savings, educational opportunities, reduced power consumption, greater civic participation and improved security structures.

The complete document is at FCC Working Recommendations