FCC Broadband Plan Working Recommendations
WASHINGTON: A framework for a nationwide, wireless broadband plan is due to Congress March 17. The FCC’s broadband team last week issued a “purposes update” outlining the benefits of ubiquitous, high-speed Internet access.
Among them are job creation, improved productivity, health-care cost savings, educational opportunities, reduced power consumption, greater civic participation and improved security structures.
The complete document is at FCC Working Recommendations
