FCC Chair Carr Ends FCC’s Promotion of DEI

WASHINGTON, D.C. —In one of his first notable acts as the head of the Federal Communications Commission, FCC chair Brendan Carr has announced that he is ending the promotion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts at the FCC.

In ending DEI, Carr cited one of President Trump’s first acts in office, which was to issue a Jan. 20. Executive Order titled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing.”

“Promoting invidious forms of discrimination runs contrary to the Communications Act and deprives Americans of their rights to fair and equal treatment under the law,” Carr said in a statement. “It also represents a wasteful expenditure of taxpayer resources.”

Carr’s decision comes at a time when recently released FCC data showed that very few broadcast radio and TV stations were owned by minorities and women. Citing 2023 data, a Jan. 2025 FCC report said women held a majority interest in 10% of commercial broadcast stations , while men held a majority interest in 59% of commercial broadcast stations. The FCC also found that white persons held a majority ownership interest in 74% of commercial broadcast stations, while persons belonging to racial minority groups held a majority ownership interest in 5% of commercial broadcast stations.

The report also found that women held a majority stake in 8% of full power TV stations while men had majority stakes in 49%. Whites had majority stakes in 73%, versus 3% for Blacks/African Americans and 1% for Asians. Hispanics had majority ownership of 3% of full-power TV stations while non-Hispanics had 59%.

Carr’s decision drew immediate condemnation from Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez . She called Carr's decision "a shame" and urged the FCC not to get caught up in "culture wars." Her full statement is available here.

In moving against DEI, Carr described the efforts that he would be ending as follows:

