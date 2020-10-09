FCC Appoints Axel Rodriguez as Enforcement Bureau Field Director

WASHINGTON—The FCC Enforcement Bureau has announced the appointment of Axel Rodriguez as the commission’s new field director. Rodriguez officially began his role as the field director late in September.

The field director heads the Bureau’s field office staff across 13 offices that handle on-the-ground investigations for rules violations and other illegal activities, support restoration of communications after disasters and combat against interference to authorized uses of airwaves.

Rodriguez has been with the FCC since 2013, serving as a supervisor in the Office of Engineering and Technology lab. Prior to working for the commission, he worked as an electronics engineer for the Defense Information Systems Agency, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab and in the Army’s Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy branch. He also has two decades of active duty and reserve experience in the U.S. military, including as a cyber warfare officer, communications director and battalion signal officer.

“The work of our field office is essential to meeting the FCC’s mission to ensure that the nation’s spectrum is put to good use,” said Rosemary Harold, chief of the Enforcement Bureau. “I thank Axel for his willingness to step up to this new and important role. He brings his broad expertise to our enforcement operations at a time when demand for spectrum has never been greater. Because of his earlier work at the commission, Axel knows how the latest wireless devices are supposed to work in the real world. And thanks to his military service and intelligence work, Axel has considerable understanding of many private and government uses of the spectrum, including terrestrial wireless, broadcasting and satellite operations. We are lucky to have him.”