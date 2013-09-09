FCC Announces TV Spectrum Repacking Workshop

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission will host a workshop on Monday, Sept. 30, on post-incentive auction channel repacking. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the two-panel session will focus on issues surrounding the reassignment of television stations after the incentive auction authorized by Congress in the Spectrum Act of 2012.



The Act establishes a $1.75 billion TV Broadcaster Relocation Fund for the Commission to reimburse costs reasonably incurred by broadcasters who are relocated to new channels when broadcast spectrum is repacked following the auction. In the workshop, panelists will discuss: 1) the categories of reimbursable costs broadcasters might incur as a result of the repacking; and 2) how broadcasters can coordinate among themselves to mitigate costs and ensure the most efficient transition to new frequencies.



The workshop will be held in the Commission Meeting Room at the FCC’s Washington headquarters and is free and open to the public. It also will be streamed live at the FCC live website. More details about the event will be provided as the date approaches. For further information, contact Kim Matthews at 202.418.2154 or via email (first.last@fcc.gov); Mary Margaret Jackson at 202.418.3641; Pamela Gallant at 202.418.0614 or Justin Cole at 202.418.8191.