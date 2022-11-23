Fastest 5G Phones in the U.S., Apple or Samsung?

New data from Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence reveals the new Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro were the fastest popular 5G devices in the U.S. with a median 5G download speed of 177.21 Mbps for the 14 Pro Max and 175.08 Mbps for the 14 Pro during Q3 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 was a close third at 162.50 Mbps, while the Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S22 Ultra rounded out the top five at 140.06 Mbps and 137.42 Mbps, respectively.

The Ookla data also showed that Apple’s iPhone was the fastest device in a number of other markets around the world,

All five of the fastest 5G phones in the U.K. where Apple devices, with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max leading the pack.

In Thailand the Apple iPhone 14 Pro was the fastest with a median 5G download speed of 236.35 Mbps.

During Q3 2022 in German, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max had the fastest median 5G download speeds in the country with 181.09 Mbps and 177.98 Mbps, respectively. In Germany the top four fastest phones were all Apple devices.

However, in South Africa, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ had a median 5G download speed of 228.31 Mbps during Q3 2022, making it the fastest.

In the Philippines the Samsung Galaxy A53 led with a median 5G download speed at 199.90 Mbps.

In Japan, the Sony Xperia 1 II 5G held the top spot with a median 5G download speed of 224.68 Mbps.

In China, Ookla reported that competition for the fastest popular 5G mobile device was very close with the OnePlus 9 5G in the top spot with a median 5G download speed of 349.15 Mbps, followed the Huawei P40 5G was at 344.41 Mbps, the Huawei Mate 30 5G at 344.23 Mbps, the Huawei Mate 40 5G at 332.39 Mbps, and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G at 328.25 Mbps.

Speed tests were also very close in Brazil with no statistically fastest 5G device in Brazil during Q3 2022. The Motorola Moto G 5G Plus had a median 5G download speed of 358.39 Mbps, the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G at 355.43 Mbps, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max at 344.44 Mbps, the Apple iPhone 13 mini at 341.21 Mbps, and the Apple iPhone 13 at 336.04 Mbps, Ookla reported.