Fast Forward Video to introduce HD3 all-in-one JPEG 2000 DVR

Fast Forward Video (FFV) will demonstrate application-based solutions harnessing JPEG 2000 compression to deliver high-quality HD and SD images for record and playback at the 2010 NAB Show.

The company will introduce the HD3 compact, all-in-one DVR designed specifically for on-set motion picture and TV production. Combining DVR and controller technology with an integral HD monitor in a hard, portable case, the HD3 features JPEG 2000 compression for optimal HD and SD image quality. The HD3 is available in either single- or dual-channel configurations. The system features a high-quality, third-party monitor and uses removable, hot-swappable 2.5in drives.

Fast Forward Video also will feature its new Micron HD DVR at the show. Coupled with FFV’s new full-featured controller, Micron provides an expanded feature set that makes it a comprehensive tool for budget-conscious broadcasters.

See Fast Forward Video at NAB Show Booth C8016.