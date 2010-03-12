Fast Forward Video joins with GlobalStreams for record, playback solution

Thanks to a new partnership, Fast Forward Video’s DigiDeck DVR can now be controlled from within GlobalStreams’ GlobeCaster integrated production system to provide complete and accurate control of a single or multiple DigiDecks from the GlobeCaster and allow instant cueing of up to four video streams during the production of live shows and events.

GlobeCaster incorporates a production switcher, CG and DVE into a single device. The DigiDeck DVR extends the GlobeCaster's recording and playout capabilities by enabling producers to add up to four streams (four DigiDecks) as digital files to live productions. The DigiDeck’s RS422 control support and continuous time code capabilities enable instant clip recall and cueing from the GlobeCaster system.