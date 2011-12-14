Farncombe unveils Android-based TV app development capability

Software engineering and testing services consultancy Farncombe announced it has increased its capacity to develop interactive TV applications for global clients through the acquisition of new competencies in the Android OS environment.

Farncombe’s move is designed to address the emergence of the Android OS as an increasingly popular application platform for embedded TV devices, such as set-top boxes. Its enhanced competencies in this area are the result of a long-running project within its WeAreAka design practice to create a new software framework allowing the rapid development and prototyping of Android-based applications.