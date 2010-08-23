Farm Broadcasters Set Convention Schedule

PLATTE CITY, MO.: The 66th Annual National Association of Farm Broadcasters convention is scheduled for Nov. 10–12 at the Westin Crown Center hotel in Kansas City.



The NAFB convention covers farm business, marketing, strategies and practices. This year’s theme is “Beyond the Microphone.” To that point, business development specialist Scott McKain will be the keynote speaker. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has been invited to address a news session; there is a tentative commitment from his office.



Country music artist Sammy Kershaw will provide entertainment. Orion Samuelson of WGN Radio will emcee the NAFB Foundation Live Auction. The organization represents around 500 broadcasters and associated entities.-- Radio World