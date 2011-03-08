Fall AES Looking for Broadcast Sessions Suggestions



David Bialik, chair of the Audio Engineering Society 131st Convention Broadcast/Media Streaming committee, is looking for a few good papers for the October convention in New York.



Much preliminary work has been done but Bialik and company are open to suggestions.



He said, “I have seen the benefits of maintaining an open line of communications with our audience. We have already formulated a tentative program of Broadcast and Media Streaming events, but we would consider additional panels if worthwhile suggestions are introduced. We are particularly interested in hearing from experts in media streaming, high and low-end Internet TV, radio, satellite and digital innovation.”



Last year some topics of interest to the radio audience were “Case Study of PungaNet: Uniting Radio Stations Across a Country,” “Innovations in Digital Radio,” “Listener Fatigue and Retention,” “Audio Processing for Streaming: Finding the Silver Lining in the Internet Cloud,” “Audio Over IP: A Tutorial,” “Audio Processing for Radio” and “Stream Formats for Content Delivery Networks.”



Suggested topics can be sent to 131st_broadcast@aes.org.



